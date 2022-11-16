HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Up 4.4 %
ELBM opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
