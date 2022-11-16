Head-To-Head Survey: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) vs. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 21.99 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -9.93 Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 2,179.37 -$68.28 million ($1.94) -3.27

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.8% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40% Omega Therapeutics -6,252.80% -55.11% -45.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.68%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Omega Therapeutics.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Its modular and programmable mRNA medicines, and Omega Epigenomic Controllers are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains from genome-wide DNA-sequences with single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control. The company is advancing a pipeline of development candidates covering a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases, and select monogenic diseases. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

