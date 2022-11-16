Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

