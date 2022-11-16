Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $961.05 million and $19.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023460 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04933742 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $24,252,809.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

