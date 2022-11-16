Hedera Price Up 9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $934.43 million and $16.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04933742 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $24,252,809.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

