HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,845,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 4,252,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,106.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLFFF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($36.08) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.67) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($77.32) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($86.60) to €58.00 ($59.79) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

HLFFF traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. 712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733. HelloFresh has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.