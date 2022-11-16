Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Up 13.6% in October

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HP. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. 1,015,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,716. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.