Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Declares GBX 7 Dividend

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HOT stock opened at GBX 1,097.80 ($12.90) on Wednesday. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 942.45 ($11.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,452.08 ($17.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,031.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,092.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.70 million and a P/E ratio of 182.57.
About Henderson Opportunities Trust
