Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $159,204,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.