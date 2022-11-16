Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

