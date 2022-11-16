Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 66.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 279,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,206. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $380.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

