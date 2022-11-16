HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.3 %

DINO opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,060 shares of company stock valued at $780,726 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $81,253,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

