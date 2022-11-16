HI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $634,859.55 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $115.09 million and $634,859.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04173027 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $711,106.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

