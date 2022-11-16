HICL Infrastructure PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

HICL Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,381. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 877.89. HICL Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 138.89 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.98 ($2.17).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Martin Pugh acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,700 ($25,499.41).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

