HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy accounts for about 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

HPKEW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 1,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

