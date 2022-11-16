Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Highway has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.