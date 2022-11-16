Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200,936 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

