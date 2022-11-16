Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HGV. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

