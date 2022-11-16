Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Histogen Stock Performance

Shares of Histogen stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Get Histogen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Histogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Histogen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.