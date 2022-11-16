Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Holley by 111.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 677,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Holley by 360.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter.

HLLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Holley stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 2,828,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,823. Holley has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

