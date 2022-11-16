holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0846 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. holoride has a market capitalization of $33.25 million and $598,214.65 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, holoride has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.98 or 0.07295128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023366 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.09447664 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $433,101.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.