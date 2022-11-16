Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

HBCP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $345.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.