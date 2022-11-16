HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 4.5%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €75.05 ($77.37) and last traded at €75.30 ($77.63). Approximately 24,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €78.85 ($81.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($115.46) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Featured Articles

