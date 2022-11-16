Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Update

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 243,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hour Loop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hour Loop by 271.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hour Loop in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hour Loop in the first quarter worth $411,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hour Loop Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HOUR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. 9,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Hour Loop has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hour Loop

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Hour Loop from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

