HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 35,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.