HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 11,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HSBC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $38.61.
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
