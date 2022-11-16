Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Hurricane Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

HRCXF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

