Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in October

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Hurricane Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
HRCXF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 3,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Hurricane Energy
