Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.17. 6,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 939,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Specifically, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,995,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hyliion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 644,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hyliion by 50.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 912,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

