Icapital Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 4,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,054. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

