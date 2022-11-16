Icapital Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Icapital Wealth LLC lowered its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,824 shares during the period. Elastic comprises approximately 2.1% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic Stock Down 5.0 %

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $189.41.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.