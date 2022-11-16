Icapital Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 725.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,210,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,931 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,852,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LABU traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 1,206,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,753,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.