Icapital Wealth LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

