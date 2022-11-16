Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $6.97 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,045 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

