Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,011. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.