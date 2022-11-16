Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 29,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 159,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,321. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

