Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 4.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.