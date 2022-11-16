Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 36,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics Stock Performance

IDEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 6,859,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 268.05% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Ideanomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,519 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 267,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.