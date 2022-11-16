IDEX Reaches Market Cap of $31.19 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One IDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

