IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading 3.4% Higher

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 1,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 104,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $663.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

