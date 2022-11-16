IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Raised to Buy at Investec

IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IGas Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:IGESF opened at 0.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.64. IGas Energy has a one year low of 0.25 and a one year high of 1.22.
About IGas Energy
Recommended Stories
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.