IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Trading Down 44.4%

IGas Energy plc (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 44.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.25 and last traded at 0.25. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 5,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.45.
Separately, Investec raised IGas Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.64.
IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.
