Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.13. 1,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Immatics Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.