Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.13. 1,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
