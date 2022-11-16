Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the software maker on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Immersion Stock Up 0.1 %

IMMR stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%.

In other Immersion news, insider Eric Singer acquired 64,007 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eric Singer purchased 64,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 566,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 160,501 shares of company stock worth $857,916 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 212.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

