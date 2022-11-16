ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 5.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
