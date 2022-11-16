ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 5.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 14,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,690,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ImmunityBio by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

