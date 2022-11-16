ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 967,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

