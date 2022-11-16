ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 967,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.88.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.