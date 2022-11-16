Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

IMVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. 620,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,053. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

