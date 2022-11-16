Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in October

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Up 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.83. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.65. Imperium Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.65 and a 1 year high of 4.72.
Imperium Technology Group Company Profile
