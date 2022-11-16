Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 44,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 391,836 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 829.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 152,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

