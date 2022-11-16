Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 44,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 391,836 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 829.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 152,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

