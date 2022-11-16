indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

INDI opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.69. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,900.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,266.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $3,515,200 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,130,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 111.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

