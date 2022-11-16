Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.68

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

